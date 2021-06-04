Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,600 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 3.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

