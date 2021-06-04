Shell Asset Management Co. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $343.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $345.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock worth $23,287,105 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

