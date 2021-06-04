Shell Asset Management Co. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.42. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

