Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

