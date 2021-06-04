Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $177.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $179.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

