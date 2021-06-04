Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.52 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

