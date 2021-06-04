Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

