Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 394,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

WMB opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $27.81.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

