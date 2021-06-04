Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

