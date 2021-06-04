Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.61 and traded as high as C$6.75. Shawcor shares last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 913,863 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.63.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.2515198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

