Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company’s top line benefited from strong wireless subscriber addition. Continued adoption of Shaw Mobile drove post-paid net additions. Although average revenue per user declined due to increased contribution of lower-revenue-generating Shaw Mobile in the mix, bundling of Shaw Mobile with Internet service is helping Shaw win customers. However, it continues to battle against weakness in the wireline segment. Shaw’s focus on profitable Internet customer growth and retention, primarily through its bundling initiatives, is expected to aid wireline prospects. Moreover, Shaw’s ability to generate solid free cash flow is a key catalyst. Markedly, Shaw is set to be acquired by Rogers for $26 billion. Shaw’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 8,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.43. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

