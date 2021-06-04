Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJR.B. Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$205,345.80.

SJR.B stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 240,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,426. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.99. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$21.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

