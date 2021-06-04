SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the April 29th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.79.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHSP. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

