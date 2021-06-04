Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.72 million.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.22. Semtech has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

