Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $245.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $182.01 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

