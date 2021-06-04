SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

