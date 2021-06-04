Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $172,000 Investment in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $11,819,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities alerts:

ENNVU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENNVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU).

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.