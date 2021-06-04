SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Trading 5.7% Higher

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $48.01. 331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEEK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get SEEK alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.48.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.