SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $16.47

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $14.80. SecureWorks shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 5,454 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

