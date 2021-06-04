SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. 11,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.