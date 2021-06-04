SEB Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Investment analysts at SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.31. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 557,252 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 126,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

