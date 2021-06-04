Scotiabank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Sagicor Financial stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Sagicor Financial has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

