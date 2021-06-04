Scotiabank Boosts Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$61.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DYNDF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.