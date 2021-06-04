Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.81. 380,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,376. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

