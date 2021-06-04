Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

