Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

