Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.15

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.