Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $4,180.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00300911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.39 or 0.01171809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,141.25 or 0.99962859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,934,439,001 coins and its circulating supply is 10,134,439,001 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.