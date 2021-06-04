SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBAC stock opened at $309.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.57 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

