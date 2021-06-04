Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equinix stock opened at $777.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $711.81. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.