Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Down 4.2%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.48. 18,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,740,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

