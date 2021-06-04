salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at KGI Securities

Analysts at KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. KGI Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.43. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

