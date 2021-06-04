Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Invests $95,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $364.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.