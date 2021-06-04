Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after buying an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,198,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.12. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,197. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

