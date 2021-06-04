Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,535 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.66. 236,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,793. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

