Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Safestore stock remained flat at $$13.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Safestore has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

