Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,161 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 5.27% of HomeStreet worth $49,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley increased their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

HomeStreet stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $961.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

