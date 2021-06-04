Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $46,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $581.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.43 and a 1-year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.