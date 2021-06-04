Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.62 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $44,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Biogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $272.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

