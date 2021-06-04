Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 888,977 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 895.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888,977 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Sun Life Financial worth $49,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of SLF opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

