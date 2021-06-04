Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,615 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $55,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 173,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,044,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications stock opened at $309.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.57. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 251.57 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

