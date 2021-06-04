Ruffer LLP Sells 1,241,668 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241,668 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Livent were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

