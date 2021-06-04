Ruffer LLP Has $45.89 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596,764 shares during the period. Gold Fields accounts for about 1.4% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Gold Fields worth $45,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 148,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,674. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

