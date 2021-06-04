Ruffer LLP Boosts Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,381 shares during the quarter. eHealth accounts for 4.1% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.07% of eHealth worth $133,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.79. 10,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,769. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of -0.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

