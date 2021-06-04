Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.72. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 1,368 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

