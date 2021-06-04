Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $19.30 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

