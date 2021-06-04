Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $19.30 on Friday. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64.
About Royce Value Trust
