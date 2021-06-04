Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 55.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,473 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $171,724.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,700 shares of company stock worth $647,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $251.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.61%.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

