Royce & Associates LP Has $2.37 Million Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSI opened at $13.26 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,326.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

