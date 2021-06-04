Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.17% of World Fuel Services worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,263,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,959,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,490 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INT opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.