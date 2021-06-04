Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $41.75. 8,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,538,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,198 shares of company stock worth $4,995,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

